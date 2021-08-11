CCC calls Covid meeting

AS the Covid cases in the county continue to surge, GAA matches have had to be cancelled as more players have either contracted the virus or been a ‘close contact’ of someone who has.

On Monday night, the Fermanagh Competitions Control Committee (CCC) met in Brewster Park to discuss the situation and Committee Chairman Phil Flanagan has urged players to “think carefully” when they are returning to play with their clubs.

“If people are going out to the pub or to large indoor or outdoor gatherings where there is a possibility that they might pick up Covid, they need to think carefully about returning to their clubs with the possibility that they are going to bring Covid amongst their team and their panel, and putting a game being played at risk. There is an awful amount of personal responsibility here.”

Flanagan acknowledges that he has “heard stories” that some teams are using Covid to “seek postponements,”

“We are a small county and I have heard stories of clubs trying to take advantage of the situation and seek postponements, claiming Covid cases or close contacts within a club, and to me, that is not acceptable.

“For us as a committee it is tough to find the balance of how you continue to get games to be played, preventing clubs from taking advantage of the situation but also ensuring that players aren’t being put into a corner where they feel that they have to play, because if they don’t play, the game will go ahead without them and you have a club that might not be able to field because of it.”

