McCaffrey confident Fermanagh will learn from defeat

Ronan McCaffrey was one of the top performers for Fermanagh under-20s on Friday night.

The county Minor started at number 13 and chipped in with two superb points, one in either half.

Reflecting on the game, McCaffrey admits that his own personal contribution was of little consolation at the full-time whistle.

“Of course you are going to be gutted on losing out on an Ulster Final place. For some parts of the game we probably stood off them too much and they took advantage of that.

“They had some really talented players which were hard to handle but we never got on top in the game and were constantly chasing.

“It was hard to push on in the second half when the game was there to be taken despite that lead. When you reflect on the game, the better team won.”

