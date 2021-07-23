+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Maple Medical Centre, Lisnaskea

Maple Healthcare staff open up on surgery ‘challenges’

Posted: 9:38 am July 23, 2021
By Jodie Curran
STAFF at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea have spoken about the “challenges” that GP surgeries are continuing to face in response to concerns raised by patients in recent months.

While Maple Healthcare patents have continually complained about the difficulty they’ve experienced in reaching a doctor through the new telephone consultation system in place since the outbreak of Covid, health centre staff recorded an average of 700 attempted calls by patients to their reception every Monday since the pandemic – around double what they were used to dealing with.

Staff also plan to hire, develop and train more expertise in their medical team, including mental health professionals, pharmacists and physiotherapist,s so patients can see a wider range of healthcare professionals under one roof.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

