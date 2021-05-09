+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMystery of Fermanagh’s ‘Vineyard Road’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Mystery of Fermanagh’s ‘Vineyard Road’

Posted: 2:27 pm May 9, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

LITTER OR ART?: A HEDGEROW on the Tullynevin Road outside Lisnaksea has been adorned with drinks bottles and cans by an anonymous person or persons. 

Cllr Sheamus Greene brought the ‘art’ to the attention of the Fermanagh Herald and said he presumes a local walker lifted the rubbish off the roadside and hung the items on the branches of the hedge to highlight the problem of litter.

“It’s extraordinary the amount of litter at the moment,” the Councillor said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen it as bad.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:27 pm May 9, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA