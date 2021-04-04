Motorist banned for two years on range of offences

AN Enniskillen man has been banned from driving and ordered to pay £1,150 in fines for a range of motoring offences.

Dallon Millar, (20) of Kilmacormick Avenue, Enniskillen, appeared via videolink from Hydebank Prison at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Millar was charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous driving in February 2019 and for having no driving licence, insurance and again for failing to stop for police the previous August, 2018.

The court heard that on the 4 August, 2018, police in the Roslea area noticed a Volkswagen Bora pull out on to the village Main Street. Officers recognised Millar as the driver and was aware of his previous driving offences.

Police continued to follow the defendant while signalling the 20-year-old to stop. Instead, Millar increased his speed and drove across the border via the Monaghan Road.

Millar was arrested on March 18, 2020 for the offences of no driving licence, no insurance and failing to stop. During interview he pulled his jumper over his head and refused to answer questions, stating “not guilty”.

On February 13, 2019 a police patrol on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen were passing the junction with the Inishmore Road when they observed a Volkswagen Golf waiting to turn towards Derrylin. Officers again recognised Millar along with a female passenger in the vehicle.

The car followed police at a distance before turning off onto another road. Police tried to locate the vehicle and when they did the car overtook another vehicle before avoiding a stinger laid out by police.

Officers spoke to the owner of a garage where a tyre had been brought in for repair and had spokes from the police stinger lodged in it.

Stephen Mooney, Millar’s barrister told the court that the mitigating factor for both cases was that his client pleaded guilty across the board.

Mr Mooney said his client had been in custody since January of this year for charges of a more serious nature and that Millar had made admissions and co-operated as quickly as possible.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare disqualified Millar from driving for two years and ordered him to pay £1,150 in fines.

