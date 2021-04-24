Kevin ‘Foster’ing a successful club

For the past forty years, Kevin Foster has been a mainstay in the St Pat’s Donagh club.

During that time, he has turned his hand to a number of different roles including the position of club secretary and treasurer.

Kevin’s earliest memory of St Pat’s was watching his father Paddy, who was the clubs first chairman, doing his bit to help develop the club.

“Everyone has their part to play to some degree. My father was the first chairman of the club and from that point of view, as a young fella, you were always down at the football pitch watching training.”

“You were always about the place so it was always in the blood. It was just part and parcel of what we did.”

After playing some underage football for St Pat’s, Kevin quickly found that his skills lay in the administration side of the game and during his time as club treasurer he played an integral part in the re-build of the Donagh clubhouse after it was burned down in 2013.

“The job of the secretary wasn’t as bad when I was there, but it is massive now. With the clubhouse, there was a lot more responsibility for the treasurer and it was like a long term business to manage as well.”