JURY SWORN FOR TRIAL OF MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING WIFE

Posted: 2:55 pm April 26, 2021

A jury has been sworn ahead of trial for a 44-year-old man accused of murdering his wife during a boating trip on Lough Erne.
Stephen McKinney (44) who previously resided in Donegal but now lives at Castletown Square, Fintona, is accused of murdering Lu Na, on a date between 11 and 14 April 2017.
The couple had hired a boat from the Manor House Hotel, in Fermanagh.
They had moored at Devenish Ireland and if was there Ms McKinney entered the water.
Her death was originally treated as a tragic drowning accident until a number of witnesses raised suspicions.
McKinney is adamant he tried to save his wife when she fell overboard but following intensive investigations, a murder inquiry was launched.
He was arrested and charged with murder and while bail was initially refused, it was later granted at High Court with conditions.
McKinney denies the charge and the hearing will get underway at Dungannon Crown Court before Madam Justice McBride later this week.
The trial, which is expected to hear from around 70 witnesses will last up to 10 weeks.

