Closure

Donegal schools may be an option for Brollagh pupils

Posted: 1:37 pm April 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

BROLLAGH: THE NORTH’S Education Minister, Peter Weir, has admitted that pupils from St Mary’s High School in Brollagh may be better off transferring to secondary schools in the South after the rural school closes .

Local MLA Jemma Dolan, who attended Brollagh as a pupil, said she has already raised the possibility of Belleek students travelling to post-primary school in Ballyshannon and Bundoran with the education authority in the Republic.

