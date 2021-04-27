Blake’s of the Hollow gets the Powers

CHEERS: ONE of Fermanagh’s oldest and best-loved pubs, Blake’s of the Hollow in Enniskillen, has been selected to be the only place in the world where you can pick up a bottle of the exclusive Powers 2000 19-Year-Old Irish whiskey.

Irish Distillers bottled and packaged a single cask of the exclusive whiskey blend which was the oldest cask of powers whiskey left in the distillery in Middleton, Co. Cork.

“We match our single casks to prestige outlets,” a spokesperson for the company said, “Blake’s fit that bill … they have been playing their part in the promotion of Irish whiskey for decades.”

