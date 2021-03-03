+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh manager Jonny Garrity

Garrity unhappy with ‘Team of the Year’ selection

Posted: 7:14 pm March 3, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
FERMANAGH may be All-Ireland Junior champions but you might not know it to look at the ‘Team of the Year’. 
 
While Fermanagh had five players named on the team, runners-up Wicklow had seven.  Fermanagh manager Jonny Garrity was left feeling ‘bemused’ by the decision.
 
“I’m delighted for the five to receive the recognition they deserve, they richly deserved it, but somewhat bemused by the fact that we only had five and some of the teams that we had overcome on the way to the final were better represented , which I found a bit hard to understand.”
 
