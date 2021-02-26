Micheál Glynn signs for Derry City

DERRYGONNELLY teenager Micheál Glynn has signed a short term deal with the Candystripes outfit.

The Ballinamallard Utd forward has joined Declan Devine’s squad ahead of Sunday’s pre-season game against Bray Wanderers.

Glynn is a talented player and is highly regarded in both codes of soccer and Gaelic football. The stylish Harps player won a Hogan Cup with St Michael’s College in 2019, kicking seven points on the day to help the Enniskillen school land their first title.

The same year,he was part of the Ballinamallard Utd team who reached the Irish Cup final. He has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 level and will surely be a big asset to Derry City going forward..