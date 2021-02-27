Extinction Rebellion joins fight against fracking

Martina Dunne dressed as a 'Red Rebel' representing the Extinction Rebellion group who were protesting on the picturesque shore of Lough Melvin, Co Fermanagh against Fracking in the area. Picture: Ronan McGrade

THE FIGHT against fracking in Fermanagh is continuing and the community will not accept the county being used as a “sacrifice zone.”

That was message from a special socially distanced event at Garrison pier on Lough Melvin this week, held by community activists and Extinction Rebellion NI to raise awareness of the pervasive threat of fracking here.

The Department for the Economy is due to publish a report soon examining the pros and cons of using hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, to extract gas from the local countryside. Campaigners have raised concerns that the report, which will be given to ministers to inform their decisions on whether to permit the practice or not, has been carried out by an external company with ties to the oil and gas industry.

Campaigners have also noted there is already a wealth of scientific evidence showing just how harmful fracking can be on public health and the environment.

On Monday members from various community campaign groups, such as Belcoo Frack Free and Fermanagh Fracking Awareness Network were joined by one of Extinction Rebellion’s famous ‘red rebels’ to draw attention to the continuing threat of fracking.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0