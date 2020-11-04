Global Enterprise Week 16-20 November goes Virtual!

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has organised a series of six free online interactive events for local businesses as part of Global Enterprise Week 2020 which takes place this year from 16-20 November and is issuing an invitation to all businesses across the district to register their interest.

Speaking about the upcoming series of events, the Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Chris Smyth said;

“The last 8 months have been difficult for businesses across all sectors as the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have undoubtedly had an adverse effect. All businesses have had to adapt to a new normal and they are operating in very challenging circumstances. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has continued to offer support to businesses throughout the last few months through its suite of business mentoring programmes and in practical ways by signposting businesses to where they could avail of government support and in the administration of various funding programmes from the Department for Communities and Department for Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs. I would urge business owners to avail of these interactive events and maximise the opportunity to explore new avenues to grow your business.”

Businesses are operating within a very different economic context as a result of COVID 19 and some of the webinars planned for this week are aimed at boosting online presence in the run up to Christmas, tips and skills to enhance communication skills in business, hearing and learning from inspiring entrepreneurs on their journey of starting a business and focus on tourism and hospitality business exploring the domestic market segments and how to create experiences within your business.

The series commences on Monday 16 November with a Christmas and Black Friday sales marketing seminar and concludes on Friday 20 November with the launch of a series of business to business webinars providing a platform for businesses operating in the tourism sector across the Fermanagh & Omagh district to showcase their services and to develop connections, partnerships and clusters.

The Council is also hosting an additional webinar in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland on Tuesday 24 November from 11.00am EU Exit Customs, Tariffs and Tax – this webinar will look at what businesses need to do to prepare and is delivered by Michael McNeill and Claire McCaffrey from PWC.

Places on the webinars can be booked online by visiting the Council’s website at www.fermanaghomagh. com.

For further information, please contact the Tourism and Economic Development team by telephone on 0300 303 1777, textphone on 028 8225 6216 or by email at businesssupport@fermanaghomagh.com

Community Advertising brought to you by the Fermanagh Herald

Supporting local business #TogetherWeAreStronger