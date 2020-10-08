We are realising that so much is out of our control

MORE than six months on from Covid-19 first became a topic of daily

conversation uncertainty continues to cloud the long-term outlook of all aspects of life as we formerly knew it.

With restrictions in place governing where we can freely go and what

activities we can do, now perhaps more than ever people are seeking

guidance from politicians, medical experts and religious leaders.

This week speaking to the Herald, Fermanagh native Fr Brian D’Arcy reflected on the events of this year to date outlining that we shouldn’t be expecting a return to anything like we knew before Covid.

“None of us know what the future holds, we never did and of course one of the biggest difficulties is that we had grown so complacent that we thought we could predict the future about everything and then all of a sudden a virus came.

“We don’t know the future and I would not pretend to know the future either about medicine, economy or church and that is one of the things we have got to accept. We are in new territory from here on in and if we get a vaccine and it works, wonderful, but we don’t know if a vaccine will work or if it will bring immunity for a long time.

“For the first time in many decades we are very uncertain about what kind of future we will have and that has to be nerve wrecking. We can’t plan for it so all we can do is do the best we can each day and we are not good at that, we like to be in control. We like to think that we can control creation, that we can control other people, diseases and the environment. This six months have shown that we have no control over any of those things.”

