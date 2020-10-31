Minister’s one-man protest

A CHURCH of Ireland rector has taken to the streets in a bid to raise awareness of the ongoing situation in Nigeria.

Rev Sampson Ajuka of Devenish and Boho parish was outside Enniskillen Townhall last Thursday peacefully demonstrating with a placard which called on local people to appeal to the UK government to help end the trouble in Nigeria.

Explaining the current situation there Rev Ajuka said that it stemmed from issues with governance with people who are unlike being placed together.

Rev Ajuka said, “Nigeria has been in a very big problem”.

He continued by outlining, “Across the globe you see Nigerian people moving here and there because of bad governance, not because we don’t have anything in Nigeria.

“It makes life miserable for people and people are wandering across the globe looking for greener pasture.”

