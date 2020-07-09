The must have App for your hospitality business

When you are in need of Touchscreen Epos Systems make GM EPOS Systems your first port of call today. They are based in County Fermanagh with an after sales office in Belfast and they cater to customers across Ireland, such as bars, restaurants, schools and the retail sector.

They are offering two exiting new apps to help your business adapt to the COVID-19 regulations.

1. Takeaway Phone App

Touch Takeaway provides you with everything you need to generate new revenue streams from online orders with a webshop, whether for delivery or to make it easy for your customers to do ‘click and collect’ pre-ordering of meals. Your customer can browse your full product range at their leisure, rather than being rushed into a decision while standing in a queue or waiting on the phone.

2. Order @ Table/Seat Phone App

How it works … Your customers can simply browse the menu to build their order and select deliver to table. They can then enter further details and choose a payment method. When customers are visiting, serving from the bar can be tricky, but even more so now with social distancing and hygiene being a major factor in everyone’s day to day lives.

Keep everyone safe and seated at the table, enable them to order using their personal phone and bring everything to them. Minimise interaction to keep your staff and your customers safe.

This is more convenient and a better experience for your customer. Seize this opportunity and focus on your customers needs, so that you can service your customers safely and as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Benefits

~ No queueing

~ No handling of menus, Payment Terminals or Cash

~ NO commission

– Just a monthly Fee

~ Stand alone or linked to an Epos System

Quick and easy set-up – Both versions are simplistic yet stylish. It has been designed so that your existing products can be displayed with the click of a button. GM Epos Systems can add your branding with a logo, accent colour and app icon.

Payment Providers – A range of supported payment options ensures that a solution is available to suit your needs, no matter how big or small.



Social Media- Post your menu, meal pictures and your By Table/Takeaway app or website link to your social media accounts and any groups or discussions relating to at table/ takeaway ordering. Post a video to update your customers on how easy it is to order. App or Web based. By Table/Takeaway can be created as an app or used as a website link, whichever suits your business needs.

HOSPITALITY, RETAIL, WHOLESALE EPOS SYSTEMS & SCHOOLS CASHLESS PAYMENT SYSTEMS

*Established 1976 (44 years) *

For Further Information, get in touch todaygmepos

72 Ballagh Road, Carrowgarragh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 5DA

Tel: 028 6772 1689 1

Mob: 07836 353425 1

Email: gm.epos@gmail.com

Web: www.eposireland.co.uk