Newtownbutler pays tribute to leading lady
Newtownbutler pays tribute to leading lady

Posted: 7:11 pm June 7, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THE COMMUNITY in Newtownbutler came together at the weekend to say a sad farewell to local woman Barbara Chapman.
A local historian and former teacher, Ms Chapman was 96-years-old when she passed away last Monday night. On Saturday residents lined the streets of Newtownbutler to say their good-byes to the much-loved local woman as the cortage passed on its way to Cavan crematorium. 
Her neighbour Michael McPhillips said Ms Chapman had “left a great legacy to her community to be treasured for generations with her local history publications and lifelong involvement in community activity.”
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
 
 

