Newtownbutler pays tribute to leading lady

THE COMMUNITY in Newtownbutler came together at the weekend to say a sad farewell to local woman Barbara Chapman.

A local historian and former teacher, Ms Chapman was 96-years-old when she passed away last Monday night. On Saturday residents lined the streets of Newtownbutler to say their good-byes to the much-loved local woman as the cortage passed on its way to Cavan crematorium.

Her neighbour Michael McPhillips said Ms Chapman had “left a great legacy to her community to be treasured for generations with her local history publications and lifelong involvement in community activity.”

