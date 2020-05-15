Young GAA stars urge everyone to stay ‘positive’



WITH Covid-19 ruling out sporting action for the foreseeable future, this could be a difficult time for a lot of young people as they try to come to terms with this new reality.

Some of Fermanagh’s finest young GAA stars have spoken out in an attempt to help people cope with the new situation and offer some words of wisdom as to how they can keep trying to improve their skills from the comfort of their own homes.

Dual star Luca McCusker admits that this absence of GAA has forced everyone to take stock of the situation and try to find different ways to get connected and keep in touch with their teammates.

The Maguiresbridge sharp-shooter insists that while we may not be able to get actively involved in the GAA yet, there is loads of other ways to improve your game and focus on learning new skills.

“It is a massive change to our lives. For me personally, it was pre-season with Maguiresbridge when this whole thing started and the hurling training was flying as well in preparation for the Championship.

The county hurling has introduced Zoom calls for a group fitness session which is always tough but it gets the lads together and a reason to get up off the sofa.

“Away from sport with this much time on your hands you kind of run out of things to do so it does get boring but it’s time that can be used to improve with the GPA. They have many resources and webinars that are really useful at this time.”

Fermanagh ladies star Aoibhinn Jones realises that even the small things like the craic at training and trips on buses is a big change to people’s lives but the Derrygonnelly Harpette insists it is important that everyone tries to stick to a regular daily routine and keep in touch with their friends and teammates as much as possible.

“Definitely the craic with the girls is missed. You don’t realise it until it is actually gone. The weekend games away on the bus as well is something you’d take for granted.

“When I’m training at home I usually train with my family so I’m not completely alone.

“They definitely keep me motivated but it’s the togetherness of the team that I miss the most.”

“I’d encourage people to stay positive and try to see the good in this. I think keeping a daily routine during this time is important and try to do things you enjoy as well as making time for exercise and getting outside.

“Communication is very important so stay connected with your family and friends through social media.”

Former Hogan Cup winning captain Brandon Horan acknowledges that while lots of people have found this change to their lifestyle very difficult, it is important that everyone realises the severeness of the situation and he urges that if everyone sticks by the regulations, he is confident we will soon be back to the football fields in the near future.

“It has been very frustrating. This time has made me realise the importance of football and general socializing.

“Usually I am very busy with university and training so it is a huge change.

“Nowadays I just try to improve my skills and fitness with my individual training.

“We are in difficult times. We have to remember that this pandemic will not last forever and it is important for all to abide by the regulations.

“It is important to try and have a daily routine, whether that’s as simple as going for a walk or calling your friends.