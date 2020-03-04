Promising start for new Lisnaskea women’s group

THE ‘Erne East Empowering Women Group’ is a new initiative set-up to give women the opportunity to become “more involved and active” within their local communities.

Speaking to the Herald, group member Caroline Rice said, “We aim to provide informative talks with opportunities for discussions around social, health, mental health and any other concerns women have. We will support and encourage each other to ask questions from ourselves and organisations who are there to provide a service for us.

“This group will be an inclusive group spanning across religious, ethnic and cultural divides and any age over 18 is welcome to join. Of course we will have elements of fun in the group doing various art, relaxation, pampering sessions and important training that the group feels they and their families will benefit from.”

The Lisnaskea-based group is already off to a promising start with a great turnout in attendance for its first official meeting, with high hopes for further growth.

Members can be included in a private group to ensure that individuals feel more secure to talk in a safer forum about issues that are arising or concerning them.

One member spoke of her decision to get involved; she said, “I wanted an opportunity to highlight social issues and have more informative talks surrounding them, more than the normal knit and natter. It’s about embracing both sides of the community and cultural differences.”

If anyone wishes to join, details of the next meeting will be posted on the groups facebook page.

The group will also be hosting a celebration for ‘International Women’s Day’ on Sunday 8 March to celebrate women in the local community.