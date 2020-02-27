+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Court
Stephen McKinney

Trial of Lough Erne murder accused under way

Posted: 9:25 am February 27, 2020
The jury at the trial of  Stephen McKinney (43) has been told he deliberately caused his wife to enter the water after she was incapacitated by sleeping tablets during a boating holiday in Lough Erne, almost three years ago.
He denies murdering Lu Na McKinney (35), a Chinese national, on a date between April 11 and 14, 2017. The trial, which is expected to last for eight weeks, opened yesterday (Wednesday) in Dungannon Crown Court. 
Over 100 witnesses are expected to give evidence at the trial.
For full story see next week’s Herald…
