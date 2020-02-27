New improved boardwalk is already under water

AS if weather conditions weren’t bad enough, Fermanagh folk may have to swap their umbrella’s for armbands, as the council’s new £180,000 Enniskillen boardwalk appears to be a sunk-cost in more ways than one!

The refurbishment project was put in place to upgrade the existing timber boardwalk which spans beneath Inis Ceithleann and East Bridges. However, despite concerns over rising water levels and previous flooding, the council issued a green light for work to go ahead on

installing the new project “to match the original boardwalk level.”

Last week – prior to the weekend’s flooding – much of the new boardwalk was already submerged even before it had been opened to the

public.

The Council issued a statement to the Herald, which said, “Water levels are currently high in Lough Erne with widespread flooding experienced throughout the region. As a consequence, a section of the boardwalk beneath Inis Ceithleann bridge is submerged.

“Careful consideration of the level of the new boardwalk was taken at design stage, to keep it as high as possible and maintain an

acceptable and safe head height under Inis Ceithleann bridge.”

A spokesman from the council added, “We will endeavour to get the area open to the public as soon as possible. Signage is also to be

installed.”