New Fermanagh High Sheriff announced

The new High Sheriff for county Fermanagh has been announced. Cancer charity founder Breda McGrenaghan from Tempo will take on the prestigious role this year.

Cancer Connect NI founders Phil and Breda McGrenaghan were recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list last summer and were awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Cancer patients in Fermanagh. The award came as the charity celebrated its 10th year, and follows the news that Cancer Connect NI Volunteers were awarded Queen’s Award for voluntary service.

Mrs McGrenaghan takes over from previous High Sheriff Kate Doherty OBE who held the position in the previous 12 months.