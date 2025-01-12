+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineWoman killed in Ballyconnell assault named

Woman killed in Ballyconnell assault named

Posted: 8:37 pm January 12, 2025

THE Ballyconnell community has been left shocked following the death of Annie Heyneman, who died following an assault at her home.

Ms Heyenman, who was named locally and aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has also been reported that Ms Heyenman’s husband, Henk, from the Netherlands, was also taken to Cavan General Hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested at a separate location in Cavan in connection to the incident.
 
He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Co. Cavan area.
 
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage to contact Cavan Garda Stations on (049) 436 8800.

Related posts:

Health rumours could force staff to leave SWAH Fermanagh man continues appeal for children’s shoes

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:37 pm January 12, 2025
Top
Advertisement