Woman killed in Ballyconnell assault named

THE Ballyconnell community has been left shocked following the death of Annie Heyneman, who died following an assault at her home.

Ms Heyenman, who was named locally and aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has also been reported that Ms Heyenman’s husband, Henk, from the Netherlands, was also taken to Cavan General Hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested at a separate location in Cavan in connection to the incident.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Co. Cavan area.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage to contact Cavan Garda Stations on (049) 436 8800.