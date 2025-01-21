Views wanted on plan to protect Fermanagh heritage

A series of meetings are to take place across Fermanagh to discuss ways of protecting the county’s heritage.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has announced the development of the district’s first-ever Heritage Plan.

The plan is being created as a strategy to safeguard, celebrate, and enhance the rich and diverse heritage of the local region.

A council spokesperson said: “Across the district, history is a vibrant element of everyday life. It’s an area rich with natural beauty, historic buildings, and a culture rooted in language, storytelling, music and folklore.

“The landscape itself tells a story, with peaceful lakes, winding rivers, and varied terrain with a little piece of history around every corner. We are the caretakers of our heritage, managing and enhancing its unique charm and identity so that it stays relevant for future generations.

“We are seeking your input to help shape and influence the priorities for heritage in Fermanagh and Omagh over the next five years.”

Click Here to read Fermanagh & Omagh District Council Draft Heritage Plan 2025-2030.

The consultation will run until April 14.

As part of the consultation, public information events will be held in Enniskillen, Lisnaskea and Irvinestown. Dates and times for these events have still to be announced.