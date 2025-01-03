Tributes paid to Fermanagh road crash victim

By Ciaran O’Neill

THERE was widespread shock and sadness throughout the county following the death of Amy Stokes, who was tragically killed in a crash near Derrylin.

Amy, who had recently discovered she was pregnant, was just 20-years-old.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Ballyconnell Road near Derrylin at around 10.45pm on December 23.

Monsignor Liam Kelly, speaking during her Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ballyconnell, recalled the privilege of officiating at Amy’s wedding in September.

He described how radiant, happy, and beautiful she had looked on that special day. “Damien and Amy were besotted with one another,” Monsignor Kelly said. “He meant the world to her, and she to him.”

Monsignor Kelly went on to say that, shortly before her death, Amy and Damien had learned they were expecting a baby, a discovery that brought them immense joy as they looked forward to becoming first-time parents. “Sadly, it wasn’t to be. Two lives were lost that night, and all of us feel lost today.”

Speaking of Amy’s family bond, Monsignor Kelly described her as having ‘a lovely outgoing personality, happy, radiant, and full of fun.’ He noted that so many people were mourning her loss. “Amy had a beautiful singing voice and was always good for a song,” he added.

At the end of the Mass, recordings of Amy singing were played, and Monsignor Kelly told the congregation, “Amy had the voice of an angel, and she now joins them in the chorus of angels in heaven.”

In her death notice, Amy’s family remembered her as an ‘amazing person with a heart of gold.’

She had married Damien just two days after her 20th birthday in September 2024.

A former pupil of Scoil Naomh Eoin Primary School and St. Patrick’s College Secondary School, Amy had a passion for singing. She loved performing songs like Young Reilly the Fisherman by Deirdre Connolly and There Were Roses by Lisa McHugh. Known for her big personality, Amy was always the life of the party and had a special gift for making her friends laugh.

‘Amy had an amazing voice, and everyone loved to hear her sing. She truly will be missed, as she was such a big personality and always the life of the party,’ her family wrote. ‘Dancing and listening to music were her favourite things, and she loved socialising with her friends, always lighting up the room.’

Ms Stokes is the latest victim to lose their life on Fermanagh’s roads. Monsignor Kelly urged people to drive carefully, emphasising the painful toll road accidents take on families and communities.

“Far too many great people like Amy have lost their lives, and too many families are left grieving,” he said. “Today, we remember in our prayers all those who have died on the roads over the years, and we pray for the families everywhere who are grieving for them.”

After Saturday’s Mass, Amy was laid to rest in Carrick-on-Shannon Cemetery.

