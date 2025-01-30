Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Marie O’Rourke (Née Teague) Macknagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 28th January, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy. Devoted mother to Brionica and Catherine. Predeceased by her sisters Brionica and Mona (McGovern) and her brother Bart (R.I.P). Marie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Rd, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Thursday evening from 3pm until 6-30pm with removal to Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea for 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Marie will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sister-in-law Bridie, niece, nephews and the entire circle of family and friends. Family home strictly private please by request. Marie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Our Lady of Lourds pray for her.

Patricia Kelly (Tish) 27 Glebe Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT74 4DB. Passed away peacefully 28th January 2025 at Omagh Hospital Care Complex in the presence of her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Bernard and devoted mother of Aoife (Dylan) and Oisin. Daughter of Valerie and the late Tommy RIP, dear sister of Dolores (James) loving Aunt of Emma and Darragh. Tish will repose at her mothers home, 40 Greenhill Road, Brookeborough, County Fermanagh, BT94 4EH on Wednesday January 29th 2025, from 3pm to 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning January 30th 2025 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, 27 Teiges Hill Road, Brookeborough, County Fermanagh, BT94 4HR for her Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards at Carrickyheenan Road cemetery, BT94 5AW. Tish will be sadly missed by her loving family, friends and colleagues. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if so desired to the Comforts Fund Omagh Hospital via the family or Funeral Director.

Dympna Cullen, nee Mc Kenna (Pheadar eoin) R.I.P Died 27th January 2025, Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.58 Ednamohill Road, Ederney Co. Fermanagh (Clonee) BT93 0AZ. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy R.I.P and dearly loved mother sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Dympna will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday 28th January from 12 noon to 9pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon to 9pm. Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of funeral. Dympna will leave her late residence on Thursday morning at 11.20am arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by her Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie. Donation box available in the family home and the church. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her much loved sons daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

