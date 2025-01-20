Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Ashley McCabe, Carrowshee Avenue, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh. Died Saturday 18th January 2025 suddenly. Beloved daughter of Eddie and the late Teresa (R.I.P.). loving sister of Teresa, Rosie McMahon (Ciaran), Helen Mulligan (Martin), Terry (Monica) and predeceased by her sister Caroline (R.I.P.). Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary, Susan McHugh, 45 Druminiskill Road, Macken, Enniskillen passes away peacefully on 18th Jan 2025 in her 96th year R.I.P. Loving wife of Frank R.I.P. Surrounded by her loving family and Fr McMorrow P.P. Reposing at the Family home from 5 pm today Sunday Until removal on Tuesday 21st Jan 2025 to arrive in St Patrick’s Church Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Bernadette (Declan), Teresa (John), Patrick (Pat), Nora (Mathew), Frances, Thomas (Nora), Kevin (Shauna), Sister Elizabeth, 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, Family circle and Friends. Predeceased by Her brothers Charlie and Paddy. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie nurses c/o McNulty funeral directors or any family member.

James (Jim) Dooris Grann Abbey Nursing Home and formerly Eden Street, Enniskillen. Peacefully 18th January 2025. Dear son of the late Richard and Evelyn Dooris. Dearly loved brother of Richard (Maria), Kathleen Corrigan (Francy), Margaret Lynagh (Patrick R.I.P), Gerald, Evelyn Gaffney (Gerry), Desmond, Fanchea, Regina Thompson (Bobby) and the late baby Kevin. Jim will repose in John McKeegan Funeral home 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Sunday 19th from 4.00 p.m until 7.00 p.m Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11.00 a.m followed by interment in The Convent Cemetery, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim, “You are now a member of the household of God.” Ephesians 2:19

