DURING the recent public meeting of ‘Save Our Acute Services’, Fr Brian D’Arcy read out an emotional letter from a patient who was too ill to be there on the night.

“I had half my bowl removed three years ago in SWAH, it saved my life, I was in theatre for eight hours and in a coma for three days, I had a great consultant who saw me every two months at SWAH, it took a long time to heal,” the letter read.

“This last year I have been in pain and the stoma is filling with water every five minutes. I rang Derry only to be told my consultant left the Trust and they can’t get me one – she would speak to her manager.

“I paid £300 up and down in a taxi and did without oil and heating. The SWAH won’t see me, they don’t have the doctors. I have a son with special needs and he can’t talk, I have had my doctor out five days a week where i am taking morphine.

“I am only 57 and I got a letter to go to Roe Valley Hospital in Limavady, I would have to be there for 9am. There is no way I could do it and I wouldn’t have the money for a taxi. it is true what they said, there is going to be a lot of people dying,” the letter concluded..

After the meeting a member of the audience offered to bring the woman to her appointment in Limavady, proving the kindness and support that was in the room.

