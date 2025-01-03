Tempo to host Fermanagh game under new floodlights

The new floodlights at St Patrick’s Park Tempo will be in operation for the first time later this month

New floodlights at St Patrick’s Park, the home of Tempo Maguires, will be put to use for the first time later this month when Fermanagh host Monaghan in an inter-county challenge match on Saturday 18th January, one week before the start of the 2025 Allianz National League.

Proceedings will get underway at 4:30pm with throw-in at 5:00pm.

St Patrick’s Park in Tempo was officially opened in 1957 with a crowd of 4,000 people in attendance to witness then-defending Ulster Champions Tyrone take on Cavan. A new pitch was constructed in 2003, and a 400-seat spectator stand was added.

The last inter-county game played in Tempo was a National Football League match between Fermanagh and Louth in March 2008.

A four changing room complex was added to the club’s facilities in 2009, followed by a number of impressive developments in recent years including floodlit training pitches, a gym, additional car parking, and a community walkway.

This month’s game will provide spectators with a chance to see the new Gaelic Football playing rules in action ahead of the commencement of the National Football League.

A spokesperson for Tempo Maguires GAC said:

“We look forward to welcoming a large crowd to Tempo for this historic occasion.

“We have invested heavily to improve our facilities, with well over £750,000 being spent improving our grounds in the last five years.

“The club is grateful for funding received from the Landfill Communities Fund to help deliver this phase of the project, along with financial contributions from Ulster GAA.

“This project could not have happened without the continuing generosity of the many members of the Cairde Tempo scheme, which has funded the majority of works in recent years, along with considerable fundraising initiatives undertaken by the club.

“Admission to the game is by donation, with proceeds going to the local Air Ambulance charity and to Tempo Maguires GAC.”