Teenager fined for speeding at 77mph in Enniskillen

A RESTRICTED teen driver has been fined after he was caught speeding at 77mph in Enniskillen, a court has heard.

On Monday, 19-year-old Danny Maguire from Callagheen Road pleaded guilty to speeding at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

On October 8, a mobile speed detection unit recorded Maguire driving at 77mph on the Belfast Road in Enniskillen, 32mph over the restricted driver limit of 45mph. A defence solicitor told the court that the 19-year-old had recently gained employment and was travelling there on the day in question.

Advertisement

The solicitor added that the defendant’s mother relies on his employment for income and his licence to help with transporting his younger siblings.

District judge Alanna McSorley imposed four penalty points on the teenager’s licence and fined him £75.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition