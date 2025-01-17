St Kevin’s College pupils ready for Kenyan experience

THE pupils at St Kevin’s College are hoping to “make a difference to at least one person’s life” as they prepare to head off to Kenya for two weeks to provide help and support to a local seminary.

Twenty-two students from the school, who are members of the Carlo Acutis Faith Group, will head to Kitui on Monday, where they will link up with the St Joseph’s Seminary School in Mwingi.

The St Kevin’s College pupils will spend time with the community at all-boys boarding school St Joseph’s Seminary. They’ll donate books, supplies and money to help with their education.

“I’m very excited to meet the pupils of Saint Joseph’s,” pupil, Matthew Clifford, told the ‘Herald.

“This trip will change our perspectives on the world. We will grow a sense of humility for others.”

Accompanied by local priest, Canon Jimmy McPhillips, the 22 pupils and staff from St Kevin’s College will gain an understanding of the challenges and difficulties facing the Kenyan students.

“At the start, I felt unsure of what to expect, but after many interactions with the group in Kenya, I feel much more confident and comfortable heading off,” said Matthew.

“While I’m in Kenya, I’d like to make a difference to at least one person’s life. As well as that, I’m hoping that my group can bring hope and happiness to all in the Kenyan parish.”

The local Carlo Acutis Faith Group was formed to celebrate the life of the saint-in-waiting.

English-born Italian, Carlo Acutis, who documented a number of modern-day miracles online, died back in 2006 at just 15 years. Pope Francis recently confirmed he will be canonised this year.

Pupil, Karen McDermott, said she ‘really enjoyed’ being a member of the faith group.

“It’s been a great experience for growing in faith and building friendships,” she said.

With the countdown on until they head off to Kitui, the St Kevin’s College pupil is looking forward to embracing the true culture and traditions of Kenya during her time with her classmates.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the students in Kitui and building connections,” said Karen.

“I’m excited and curious as I prepare to explore Kenya’s culture, landscapes, and wildlife, ready to embrace new experiences.”

Student, Louise McElgunn, thinks the trip to Kitui will “open my eyes to see how privileged I am”.

“While I’m over there, I want to challenge myself and emerge into the life and culture in Kenya to test my strengths. This will open my eyes to see how privileged I really am,” Louise said.

“I’m hoping to use my skills and knowledge to be able to help people over in Kenya and hopefully gain friendships with these people.”

A special Mass, which was attended by Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, was held at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea on Monday (January 13), as the group prepares to head to Kenya.

