St Aidan’s U16 girls ready for Ulster Shield decider

On Friday morning, at the Peace Link in Clones (11am), St Aidan’s under-16 girls will bid to bring another Ulster title back to the school when they take on Beech Hill College, Monaghan, in the Ulster Shield Final.

After the boys won the McCormack and McEvoy Cup competition last year, the girls will hope to emulate the success of their male counterparts.

This game was originally fixed for January 10 but fell foul of the weather, now three weeks on St Aidan’s coach Molly McGloin said the girls are eagerly awaiting the Ulster decider;

“The girls are buzzing, really, really looking forward to it. I think at this stage they want to get it played. But, it’s an Ulster Final at the end of the day, so we’ll wait as long as we have to play it, we’re lucky we’re there,” she said.

