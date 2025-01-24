Skins bid to lift a first All-Ireland Junior Cup

Enniskillen overcame Cooke in the quarter-final of the competition before beating Tullow RFC in the semi.

Enniskillen will bid to get their hands on the prestigious All-Ireland Junior Cup this weekend when they travel to Ashbourne to play Dublin side Bective Rangers.

Only three Ulster teams have ever won the prize, Rainey Old Boys in its inaugural year 2005/2006, City of Derry five years later and Clogher Valley won it back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

Valley’s ‘23 victory came at the expense of Enniskillen on that occasion with Skins losing out 30-18 to their near neighbours.

Twelve of the current Enniskillen squad played in that final in Kingspan Stadium in front of a bumper crowd of 3,000 and despite two tries from Niall Keenan it was not enough to stave off the Valley men as they became the third side in the history of the competition to retain the cup.

“It’s good experience to have had and obviously winning the Towns’ Cup last year (has brought them on). Even though they are quite young they have that bit of experience behind them now and hopefully it will stand to them,” said Skins’ coach Alastair Keys.

Last year’s beaten finalists Bective Rangers provide the stiff opposition this time around and he knows it’ll be a huge task.

“Quite a few of their players were injured last year but it’s quite a different team they have out this year, with only about half a dozen still there.

“They are a good side, they’re an experienced side and they’re top of our equivalent league in Leinster and look likely to win it.”

Getting across the line would be a great achievement for Skins and it’s one they’re very much setting their sights on;

“We’d really like to win this, there’s no doubt about that. It’s an All-Ireland Cup at the end of the day. It’s a really good competition and we really want to win it and in our centenary year it would be brilliant to get a bit of silverware to mark that.”

Keys will be without Stephen Balfour after he broke a bone in his hand but the returning Dara Hill played on Saturday after injury ruled him out for a lengthy period of time and he will undoubtedly bolster the team.

With three players from last year’s Enniskillen Royal Schools’ Cup team included in the squad, namely James Trotter who’ll play on the wing with Tadhg Hambly and Carmeron Smith starting on the bench it’s testament to how the team have a good blend of youth and experience.

Keys and co. have worked on developing their players and strengthening their overall squad depth, using as many as 31 players in competitive games this season.

This has served them well, with only one defeat to date and that was against league leaders Dromore.

Keys is hopeful that if they turn in a performance this Saturday they can get the result;

“I think if we play well and play the way we can there’s no doubt we’ll be competitive. They’re a good side and if we were to win it we’ll have to play to our best for sure, but if we do we’ve every chance.

“There’ll be no need to motivate anybody for it, it’s about keeping calm heads and doing the first bit of the game right, the kick-off or whether you’re receiving it, you’re focused on what you’ve got to do.”

While Bective have only 11 miles to travel to Ashbourne RFC, Enniskillen have to make the 94 mile journey from Mullaghmeen but that won’t bother them if they’re taking the cup back up the road!