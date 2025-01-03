Santa spreads festive cheer at SWAH’s Children’s Ward

FEELING FESTIVE... The Community Children's Nursing Team recently met with Santa Claus during his visit to the South West Acute Hospital.

IN-PATIENTS at Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital received a special treat recently when Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to stop in and say hello.

The special day was organised by the team at Children’s Ward at the SWAH, as well as by representatives from the Continence Team and Community Children’s Nursing Team.

Children’s Ward Manager, Jennifer McGullion, was pleased with the success of the event.

“I wish to thank North West Mountain Rescue volunteers for bringing gifts to the children in the ward and to children who attend the Children’s Outpatients Centre during the year,” she said.

“We have had lots of visitors to our ward this week and are very grateful for the kindness and generosity shown to the children and their families who are in hospital over the festive period.

“These visits certainly bring smiles and fun to the staff and children.

“We would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year,” Ms McGullion added.

