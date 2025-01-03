+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSanta spreads festive cheer at SWAH’s Children’s Ward
FEELING FESTIVE... The Community Children's Nursing Team recently met with Santa Claus during his visit to the South West Acute Hospital.

Santa spreads festive cheer at SWAH’s Children’s Ward

Posted: 3:16 pm January 3, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IN-PATIENTS at Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital received a special treat recently when Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to stop in and say hello.

The special day was organised by the team at Children’s Ward at the SWAH, as well as by representatives from the Continence Team and Community Children’s Nursing Team.

Children’s Ward Manager, Jennifer McGullion, was pleased with the success of the event.

Advertisement

“I wish to thank North West Mountain Rescue volunteers for bringing gifts to the children in the ward and to children who attend the Children’s Outpatients Centre during the year,” she said.

“We have had lots of visitors to our ward this week and are very grateful for the kindness and generosity shown to the children and their families who are in hospital over the festive period.

“These visits certainly bring smiles and fun to the staff and children.

“We would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year,” Ms McGullion added.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh youngster brings Christmas cheer to SWAH Winter pressures mount on Fermanagh health service Health rumours could force staff to leave SWAH

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:16 pm January 3, 2025
Top
Advertisement