Preparations for Enniskillen 10k underway

Ian Birney, Enniskillen Running Club, Connor Byrne, Modern Tyres and Diane Bell, Enniskillen Running Club at the launch of the 2025 Enniskillen Modern Tyres 10k.

After making its return last year following a five-year absence, preparations for the ‘Castle to Castle’ Enniskillen 10k are already underway. The race organised Enniskillen Running Club and sponsored by Modern Tyres will take place on Saturday, June 14 at the slightly later time of 10am.

Over 1200 participants enjoyed running and walking the route last year, which started at Enniskillen Castle, went along Wellington Road before heading out the Castle Coole Road and into the Castle Coole Estate passing the front of Castlecoole House before coming out onto the Dublin Road before veering left around the Killyhevlin Industrial Estate and back onto the Dublin Road to just beyond the Ardhowen Theatre and left onto the Ardowen Hill before finishing at Derrychara playing fields.

Registration will open in March with an ‘early bird’ offer available.