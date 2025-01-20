Organ donation discussion encouraged in Fermanagh

Dr Tom Frawley, who is the new chairman of the Western Trust board.

By Niamh McGovern

CHAIR of the Western Health and Social Care Trust has encouraged people to have conversations about organ donation and clarify their intentions with loved ones and friends.

This comes as the January meeting of the Western Trust board heard there is no money available to promote organ donation within the Western Trust this year.

Despite the high number of transplants in Northern Ireland, there continues to be a real shortage of organ donations with approximately 140 people in Northern Ireland and approximately 6,000 people in the United Kingdom waiting for life-saving transplants.

Reminding listeners on the importance of organ donation, chair Tom Frawley said, “We don’t get the same publicity that we have had around donation, particularly organ donation because they have no money this year to promote it.

“There is a big gap and I think we do need to take every opportunity to remind people that this is a hugely powerful and important service and people could make a huge difference.”

Mr Frawley remarked on how there had been instances where patients indicated a willingness to donate, but their families were unaware of their loved ones wishes.

“This creates an immediate problem for retrieval,” explained Mr Frawley.

“I want to remind families – not in any negative way – but if an opportunity presents in an appropriate space, to clarify with each other what your intentions are in this situation,” added Mr Frawley.

“It is such a hugely invaluable contribution to make to people who are in very difficult circumstances for people who are often waiting on organs for two or three years, living very limited lives as a result and impacting their families.”

Mr Frawley also took the opportunity to highlight his ‘delight’ to have attended an official opening for ‘The Call’ exhibition at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on December 11.

The exhibition was designed to encourage a discussion on the importance of pediatric organ donation.

