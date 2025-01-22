North West Cup Final heartbreak for Ballinamallard

ON TARGET... Josh McIlwaine was on the scoresheet for Ballinamallard United.

BALLINAMALLARD’S hopes of winning the North West Cup were dashed when Coleraine sub Tiernan Brolly scored a late winner in a highly entertaining encounter at The Showgrands.

Coleraine made a fast start to the game, scoring the game’s opening goal after just seven minutes, when Sam McClintock capitalised on a misplaced Mallards pass and hammered to the net.

Mark Stafford’s Mallards rallied though and goalkeeper Patrick McGarvey produced a super save to deny Coleraine’s Jamie McGonigle from the penalty spot.

Ballinamallard began to grow into the game and dominate proceedings. They scored their first goal with 22 minutes played when Richard Johnston headed a corner kick to the Coleraine net.

The Mallards then went 2-1 up just over the half hour mark, with Josh McIlwaine netting after he turned a pin-point Darragh Byrne cross home.

Ballinamallard weren’t able to make the most of their chances though, allowing Coleraine to hit back. That they did when McClintock scored a second goal, with 62 minutes played.

With the game in the melting pot, both teams had chances, with Tiernan Brolly striking three minutes from time to secure the North West Cup title for Coleraine.

