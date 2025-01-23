“I thought it was a good game” was Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly’s opening remarks after their challenge game against Monaghan…and so say all of us.

On first viewing of the rules in person, the game was faster, more direct and the long kickouts were refreshing to watch, especially when the ball was plucked out of the Tempo night sky.

“There were some good scores and I thought there were some real good passages of play,” added Donnelly.

Advertisement

“We were pretty happy with our performance in the first half. The newcomers, Jack Largo (Elis) and Paul Breen all acquitted themselves well throughout the game.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0