Lynn McCool's golfing career has taken her from Strabane to Murvagh via Hawaii, City of Derry Golf Club, the Lough Erne Resort and Glasson House.

New role for former Lough Erne director Lynn

Posted: 4:40 pm January 3, 2025

Donegal Golf Club is currently undergoing an exciting on-course redevelopment under the guidance of former Ryder Cup captain, Paul McGinley, and that is part of the reason why the Murvagh-based links course is the perfect new home of Lough Erne Club’s former Director of Golf Lynn McCool.

The Strabane native has recently taken over as General Manager of the spectacular course that overlooks Donegal Bay and she brings a wealth of experience with her, having been a golf scholarship student in America before studying for her PGA qualification under the watchful eye of Michael Doherty at City of Derry Golf Club.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

