Motorists blast ‘regional imbalance’ of road repairs

A LOCAL MLA has said that Fermanagh motorists are feeling “forgotten and neglected” by the Stormont Executive as the state of our roads worsen while others are getting a major upgrade.

Major resurfacing work has recommenced on the Sydenham Bypass in Belfast which is expected to cost in the region of £3.8 million, with the Department for Infrastructure overseeing the work.

With major concerns raised over the state of Fermanagh’s roads, local MLA, Diana Armstrong, pictured below, feels that the county is being left behind when it comes to infrastructure and road upgrades.

“Our rural communities feel forgotten and neglected, as information revealed leaves them feeling they are not receiving their fair share of resources,” Ms Armstrong said.

“I acknowledge that the Department for Infrastructure is working with limited resources and managing numerous requests.

“It is imperative more is done to balance commitments and funding across the region, recognising the significant role rural transport plays in revitalising and maintaining the rural economy.”

It was recently reported that extensive developments are taking place in Belfast, on the Shore Road, Malone Road and Upper Newtownards Road.

With the county suffering from ever-worsening road conditions, resulting in numerous accidents and road collisions, the local representative is calling for more support from the authorities.

“The current approach of the Department for Infrastructure appears disjointed, with significant investments being made in urban areas while rural areas are left behind,” Ms Armstrong said.

“A stark example of this imbalance is evident from the figures revealed in response to my written question to the Minister [for Infrastructure].

“From 2022 to the present, £3.8 million has been spend on resurfacing a road that stretches 2 miles in Belfast compared £1.6 million spent on the A4 from Enniskillen to Ballygawley.

“The Department must take immediate action to address this regional imbalance and provide our rural communities with the support and infrastructure they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Newtownbutler residents were recently informed that the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service is to develop the roads and footpaths in the village.

But so far the work hasn’t been started, to the frustration of locals in the area.

“No one understands the speed these vehicles are doing past the school and chapel and our front door. It’s scary,” a Newtownbutler resident reacted to the news.

“A lot of these vehicles don’t even slow down for the mini roundabout until the very last second. Something really needs to be done. And done soon before something serious happens.”

Local councillor, Declan McArdle, has also been calling for urgent action to be taken on our roads.

“Recent road traffic collisions highlight the urgent need for intervention. We can’t wait for more injuries or fatalities to prompt action,” he said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007