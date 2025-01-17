Man (60) pleads guilty to causing teens’ deaths

A MONAGHAN man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers who were killed just outside Clones while they were on their way to their debs ball.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohammed (16) died when the car they were travelling in struck a tree at Legnakelly, outside Clones in Monaghan, on July 31 2023.

Anthony McGinn (60), pictured below, with an address at Drumloo, Newbliss, in Monaghan, was charged with dangerous driving, causing the deaths of Ms McCann and Ms Mohammed.

He was also charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Ms Mohammed’s sister, Avin, in the same accident.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Monaghan Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.

Ms McCann and Ms Mohammed were on their way to their debs ball at the Westenra Arms Hotel in Monaghan when the accident occurred.

Mr McGinn’s legal team informed the Monaghan Circuit Court that they’re looking for specialist medical certificates to be completed.

The court ordered a probation report to be carried out, at the request of Mr McGinn’s solicitors, given the fact that he had no criminal record.

Judge, John Aylmer, remanded McGinn on continuing bail.

He is due to be sentenced in the next court term.

