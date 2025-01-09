+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerMallards march on following Irish Cup win
Delight for Aaron Harkin as he slotted home from the penalty spot for Ballinamallard in their 2-1 win over Ballymacash Rangers at the weekend.

Mallards march on following Irish Cup win

Posted: 9:30 am January 9, 2025
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Ballinamallard started 2025 in style, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ballymacash Rangers to reach the sixth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup, with goals from Aaron Harkin and Alex Holder.

After a 2024 marked by inconsistency, manager Mark Stafford reflected on his team’s recent improvements, admitting, “I don’t think we would have seen that game out five or six weeks ago.” The Mallards showed real resilience in holding off a second-half fightback in Lisburn.

Their reward for cup progress is a tough draw against Stephen Baxter’s Carrick Rangers, rekindling memories of their remarkable 2019 cup run, where they were defeated by Baxter’s Crusaders in the final.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Bootroom Podcast: Going to ‘Town’ Ram life: Trillick’s Corry loving Derby challenge Fermanagh’s Howe hopes to shine even brighter in 2025

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:30 am January 9, 2025
Top
Advertisement