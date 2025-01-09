Mallards march on following Irish Cup win

Ballinamallard started 2025 in style, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ballymacash Rangers to reach the sixth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup, with goals from Aaron Harkin and Alex Holder.
After a 2024 marked by inconsistency, manager Mark Stafford reflected on his team’s recent improvements, admitting, “I don’t think we would have seen that game out five or six weeks ago.” The Mallards showed real resilience in holding off a second-half fightback in Lisburn.
Their reward for cup progress is a tough draw against Stephen Baxter’s Carrick Rangers, rekindling memories of their remarkable 2019 cup run, where they were defeated by Baxter’s Crusaders in the final.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere