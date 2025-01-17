Major support to tackle violence against women

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is to receive £135,000 over two years to help implement a new strategy aimed at Ending Violence Against Women and Girls as domestic violence cases soar locally.

The county has been highlighted as one of the areas with the highest rate of domestic violence cases in the North, with Fermanagh Women’s Aid supporting 500 local over the past year.

The Northern Ireland Executive confirmed that £2 million will be shared across 11 Council areas, to help role out the recently agreed ‘Ending Violence Against Women and Girls’ strategy.

It has also been agreed that the Local Change Fund will support Fermanagh-based community groups and organisations in implementing measures to tackle the local domestic aviolence crisis.

The true extent of the challenges facing local females were highlighted when the Police revealed that they respond to an incident of domestic abuse in Fermanagh, on average, every 17 minutes.

“Domestic abuse accounts for around 20 per cent of all Police call outs. We’ve some of the highest rates in Europe,” Fermanagh Women’s Aid CEO, Kerrie Flood, picture right, said.

“We’re sitting at the weekend with our 25th femecide victim. Our femecide numbers are huge with the size of our population so there is a significant issue.

“We will hear about the women that have died, but we won’t hear about the 500 women in Fermanagh who have been supported. There’s a higher number in need of help than reported.”

The Fermanagh Women’s Aid chief feels that some of the money allocated should be used to help raise awareness of the major domestic violence crisis that’s occurring locally.

“We have this fear of men hiding in the bushes when we’re out for a run, but it’s the man in your house who tells you that he loves you – that’s the place where we’re most at risk,” Ms Flood said.

“Women’s Aid will always be here to offer support and protection.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007