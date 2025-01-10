Lisbellaw Utd mourns loss of founding members

LISBELLAW United Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Mervyn Gamble and Raymond James O’Donnell, both of whom were founding members of the local soccer club.

Mervyn Gamble, formerly of Faughard in Lisbellaw, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

He was one of the founding members of the club in 1958 and an exceptionally talented player.

Mr Gamble went on to play for Linfield for several seasons before returning to Lisbellaw to finish his career in the early 1970s. Known as a commanding centre half, his footballing ability allowed him to play in various positions. Mr Gamble was part of a very successful Lisbellaw team in the late ‘60s. Although the latter part of his career was hindered by injuries, his impressive performances on the pitch left a lasting impression on the club and beyond.

Mr Gamble is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Stevie, Les (Sam) and Ricky (Louise), daughters Donella (Peter) and Wendy and his brother Jim. He is predeceased by his brother Desmond.

Following a Service of Thanksgiving at Lisbellaw Church, he was interred in Tattygare Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Raymond James O’Donnell passed away peacefully at The Graan Abbey Residential Home.

“Jim was one of the founder members of Lisbellaw United in 1958 and took on the role of manager when the club entered the Fermanagh and Western League that year,” the club said.

“This gave the local young people in the village the opportunity to play competitive football in the area and in 1962 a degree of success was achieved.

“This initial success laid the foundations to the club’s present standing in local football and Jim remained a loyal and respected supporter until ill health prevented him from watching.

“Jim’s contribution, like so many others in the local game will only be fully appreciated when they have sadly passed on.”

Mr O’Donnell is survived by his son David, daughter Cheryl (Mark), brothers Bill, Brent, Niall and Karl and his sisters Iris and Trudy. He is predeceased by his wife Heather Patricia.

He was interred in Tattygare Cemetery, following a Service of Thanksgiving in Lisbellaw.

