Lidl takes lead in £15m Lakelands project

PLANS to develop a cinema and bowling alley at the much-anticipated £15 million Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park have taken a new direction, with a Lidl supermarket now becoming the primary focus, rather than leisure facilities.

Originally, the project at the former Unipork site included proposals for five retail units, a six-screen cinema, a hotel, an indoor play centre, a bowling alley, two garden centres, and a Lidl supermarket.

Expected to create around 200 local jobs, the development aims to drive both local employment and cross-border trade, providing a significant boost to Enniskillen’s economy.

However, with construction underway, a new application has been submitted by the developers, Elm Grange, seeking to replace leisure facilities with a large Lidl unit.

It has been reported that Elm Grange proposes a condition whereby Lidl will commit to retaining its current Enniskillen town supermarket for five years alongside the new outlet.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council would not comment on whether a Lidl unit would be included in the new Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park.

“The application remains under consideration and as such the council is not in a position to comment further at this time,” a statement read.

The proposed bowling alley and cinema complex was being brought to Fermanagh by the Simpson family from Donegal, who own the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.

The cinema and bowling alley were understood to be significant factors in swaying the council’s planning committee to overturn the recommendation of planning officials by a single vote in 2021.

Local councillor Dermot Browne said he was ‘disappointed’ by the news that plans for the cinema and bowling alley have been shelved.

“People were looking forward to having those leisure facilities, particularly the bowling, so I am disappointed that it will not go ahead,” said Mr Browne.

“I suppose it is ultimately up to the developer what kind of park they want to have and they have to get through planning. We will look at the application now that is coming forward.”

Despite the changing nature of the plans, Mr Browne feels the park will be a boost to the town.

“It’s going to bring jobs and economic development to that Cornagrade area which has been deprived for a long, long time,” the councillor said.

“The sort of retail opportunities that we are getting on the Cornagrade Road would not be available in the town centre.

“It is still set to be a significant development there and there is going to be a lot of interest in it. People already come from across the border to shop in Enniskillen.

“There will be more people coming to shop so hopefully that is the case, and I believe there will be more cross-border shopping and that’s to be welcomed.”

Leading stores including The Range, Harry Corry, EZ Living Interiors, and Home Bargains have already signed up as tenants, with Home Bargains set to open on March 22.

Local businessman Terry McCartney hopes that the new development will boost local tourism and business.

“It is hard to know if the retail park will help tourism, but anything in Fermanagh that attracts people to the area and increases dwell time – if they are staying here for a couple of hours or it encourages them to stay overnight – I would be in favour of,” Mr McCartney said.

The company behind the development, Elm Grange, is headed by the Curran family from Tyrone.

