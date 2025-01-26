Let there be light: Mass goes ahead despite power cut

Father McMorrow on the altar last night.

A power cut did not stop parishioners at a small Fermanagh church from celebrating Mass last night.

Like many buildings throughout the county, the electricity supply to St Lasir Church in Wheathill was cut off during Storm Eowyn on Friday.

As a result, there were concerns the Saturday evening vigil Mass would not be able to go ahead.

However, in a scene reminiscent of bygone days, parish priest Father Maurice McMorrow decided to think outside the box.

Using candles and a torch on his head, Father McMorrow ensured the service went ahead as normal – well almost as normal.

It was just another example of how many local people are having to cope with the electricity blackout in their areas as a result of Friday’s storm.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks this morning said around 100,000 properties in the North are still without power.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“We understand how difficult and frustrating this situation is. Our agents will be here throughout the night to respond to as many calls as possible.”

Local leisure centres will remain open today for people left without power because of Storm Eowyn.

The leisure centres open are Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Omagh Leisure Centre, Castle Park Leisure Centre and Bawnacre Centre.

A council spokesperson said all its outdoor facilities would remain closed today to allow safety inspections to be carried out.

“The impact of storm Éowyn on the District has been significant, affecting property, roads as well as the council estate.

“The council is continuing to work closely with community and regional partners to restore access to services.

“We are also inspecting our buildings, facilities and outdoor spaces and will be working throughout the weekend to return council services back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Further updates will be issued on the council website and through social media channels as work progresses.”