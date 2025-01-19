+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAALeitrim ‘will be favourites and rightly so’- McGourty
Fermanagh Ladies Manager CJ McGourty

Leitrim ‘will be favourites and rightly so’- McGourty

Posted: 10:05 am January 19, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

On Sunday Fermanagh ladies kickstart their season and it’s a mouth-watering tie to get things going.

After winning the Junior Championship in the summer, Fermanagh take on Intermediate Champions Leitrim in the first round, down in Carrick-on-Shannon (2pm).

Former Fermanagh manager and current Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity, along with Dermott Feely, Fergal Shannon and Eimear Keenan are in his backroom, will be keen to keep their winning momentum going following a remarkable 2024 season. But Erne manager CJ McGourty won’t fear Garrity’s side.

Last February, Fermanagh had a goal to spare winning their league encounter 1-9 to 0-9 in Donagh. Eimear Smyth kicked 1-7 that day and goalkeeper Roisin Gleeson had a fantastic game in nets, keeping a clean sheet as they took the win.

“It was a great game last year, they probably could’ve beaten us,” recalled McGourty, “they had three one on ones, Roisin Gleeson had a great game that day and we had a couple of chances that we missed, and we just pipped them in the end.

"It was a great game last year, they probably could've beaten us," recalled McGourty, "they had three one on ones, Roisin Gleeson had a great game that day and we had a couple of chances that we missed, and we just pipped them in the end.

