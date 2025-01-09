Law men into last-16 after ‘brilliant result’

Lisbellaw United produced a superb second-half performance to take down Ballymena Saturday Morning League leaders FC Antrim, away from home, in the Junior Cup on Saturday.
The eye-catching result puts the Fermanagh men into the last 16, having reached the last eight last year where they were knocked out by Enniskillen Rangers.
Posted: 12:06 pm January 9, 2025