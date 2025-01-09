Law men into last-16 after ‘brilliant result’

Lisbellaw players celebrate after they beat FC Antrim to move into the last 16 of the Junior Cup competition.

Lisbellaw United produced a superb second-half performance to take down Ballymena Saturday Morning League leaders FC Antrim, away from home, in the Junior Cup on Saturday.

The eye-catching result puts the Fermanagh men into the last 16, having reached the last eight last year where they were knocked out by Enniskillen Rangers.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0