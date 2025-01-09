+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerLaw men into last-16 after ‘brilliant result’
Lisbellaw players celebrate after they beat FC Antrim to move into the last 16 of the Junior Cup competition.

Law men into last-16 after ‘brilliant result’

Posted: 12:06 pm January 9, 2025

Lisbellaw United produced a superb second-half performance to take down Ballymena Saturday Morning League leaders FC Antrim, away from home, in the Junior Cup on Saturday.

The eye-catching result puts the Fermanagh men into the last 16, having reached the last eight last year where they were knocked out by Enniskillen Rangers.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Bootroom Podcast: Going to ‘Town’ Fermanagh’s Howe hopes to shine even brighter in 2025 Mallards march on following Irish Cup win

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:06 pm January 9, 2025
Top
Advertisement