Lack Primary School to officially close this year

END OF AN ERA... Lack Primary School is set to close on August 31.

By Niamh McGovern

LACK Primary School will close at the end of this school year in what has come as a ‘shattering blow’ to the school community.

Last year, the rural school, located on the Tirwinny Road, received a reprieve from closure by Education Minister, Paul Givan, but following Monday’s announcement, the school will discontinue with effect from August 31.

In the past five years Lack PS’ enrolment declined from 39 pupils to 22, falling below the minimum threshold of 105 pupils for a rural primary school.

Over the last number of years, the school has experienced a larger number of pupils transferring to post-primary than the number of pupils being admitted into Year One, resulting in the continued decline in enrolment numbers.

Principal Sandra Johnston said she was ‘devastated at the news of the closure’, following a sustained and committed campaign for the school to remain open and continue providing an ‘exemplary education’ for pupils.

Commenting on Monday’s news, Lack Primary School Board of Governors chairwoman, Rosemary Barton, said, “The Board of Governors, teachers, staff, parents, children and the wider community of Lack are naturally are disappointed and disheartened by the confirmation after much speculation that Lack Primary School will close on the August 31 2025.

“Efforts of all concerned failed to bear fruit in seeking to keep the school open.

“There is an acute awareness that the present Northern Ireland Education budget falls short of the many demands made upon it from numerous strands within the educational system, particularly those sectors receiving preference.

“As a result there are casualties of which the small rural schools, the heart and soul of many rural communities, find themselves at the unforgiving end of such cuts,” added Mrs Barton.

“While the wellbeing of teachers, staff, and pupils is the number one priority at present, it is hoped that the transition from a functioning school to a closed school will be carried out with sensitivity and grace.”

There are no alternative Controlled primary schools within a five-mile radius of Lack PS, with the nearest located 6.6 miles away in Kesh.

Local DUP MLA, Deborah Erskine, said, “I am disappointed to learn that the Education Minister has taken the decision to close Lack Primary School at the end of this school year.

“We have all fought hard to ensure this day wouldn’t come.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong joined Ms Erskine in sharing her ‘deep disappointment’: “The news of the closure is a shattering blow for the community of Lack and the dedicated teaching team at Lack Primary School, who have consistently provided an exemplary education and extracurricular programme for the pupils.

“Their commitment and hard work had created a happy and settled school community, which will now face considerable uncertainty and upheaval in the coming months.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor, David Mahon, commended the school’s efforts to remain open.

“This is indeed a sad day for Lack village community, parents, children and teachers,” he said.

“I saw first-hand how Sandra, along with her colleagues, parents and the Board of Governors put forward a very strong case for the school to remain open. It was this strong case along with high emotions that saved the school for an extra year. For this, they must be commended.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.