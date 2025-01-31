+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Heartbreak for Skins as Bective triumph in classic
Skins’ Angus Keys on the ball, with Oisin Timoney and Neill Rutledge in support.

Heartbreak for Skins as Bective triumph in classic

Posted: 10:00 am January 31, 2025

Bective Rangers 37
Enniskillen 31

Enniskillen’s bid to win the All-Ireland Junior Cup for the first time ended in heartache at Ashbourne RFC on Saturday, as Bective Rangers staged a stunning second-half comeback to secure a 37-31 victory.

Despite a clinical first-half performance that saw Enniskillen race to a 25-15 lead, their hopes unravelled in a fiercely competitive final. Bective, driven by their powerful pack, turned the tide with crucial second half tries from Gavin Kelly and Scott Barron before Conor Kelly’s late effort sealed a famous victory.

For Enniskillen, who also fell at the final hurdle in 2023, it was a bitter blow in a season full of promise. For Bective, it was an historic triumph, marking their first All-Ireland title since lifting the Bateman Cup in 1925.

For Enniskillen, who also fell at the final hurdle in 2023, it was a bitter blow in a season full of promise. For Bective, it was an historic triumph, marking their first All-Ireland title since lifting the Bateman Cup in 1925.

